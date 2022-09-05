“We’re in the shadows,” Indio farmworker on bill that would add mail-in voting to union elections

President Joe Biden has joined other Democratic leaders is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, otherwise known as California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, into law.

On Sunday September 4, 2022, the White House issued a statement cementing Biden's support for the bill. The proposal would "give California’s agricultural workers greater opportunity to organize and collectively bargain for better wages, benefits, and working conditions," according to President Biden's statement.

Among several changes, Assembly Bill No. 2183 would give agricultural workers additional ways to vote on whether they want to join or bargain with a union, including by mail or drop box. Under current state law, the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board schedules a union election at a polling place of its choice, which can include a grower's property.

Supporters of the bill, including union officials, argue the legislation is necessary to ensure that farmworkers are not intimidated by their employers when voting in union elections.

“The reality is there is a need for for more laws that favor farmworkers so that we’re not always in the shadows because we’re always in the shadows,” said Vidal Mendoza Fonseca, whose worked in the agricultural industry since 1985.

"Its important that we value our workers and we protect and defend our farm workers as they continue providing the food to our families. It's their right to choose for themselves if they wish to organize, according to Luz Gallegos, Executive Director for TODEC. However, critics argue that the vote-by-mail option could be ripe for fraud.

While the California Legislature passed the bill last month, Governor Newsom has not signed it. Newsom vetoed a similar proposal last year.

