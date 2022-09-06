Skip to Content
Heat and smoke both concerns this week

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the Desert Southwest, including the Coachella Valley.

Highs will top our near 113 today as they did yesterday.

In addition smoke from nearby wildfires will likely create some AQI issues across the region today.

A Smoke Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon.

Highs drop dramatically this weekend, as we anticipate remnants of Hurricane Kay moving into SoCal by late Friday.

This would bring highs in the 90s as the chance of rain to our forecast as well.

The 7-Day looks distinctly different by week's end!

Patrick Evans

