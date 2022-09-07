Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail

A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive, once on scene they determined that Niroula was deceased.

Investigators later arrested 61-year-old Rodney Sanchez who will face additional homicide charges, and remains in custody. The investigation continues.

Rodney Sanchez

Niroula was awaiting a re-trial for the murder of Clifton Lambert, a 74-year-old retiree who was fatally stabbed in his Palm Springs home back in December 2008. His body was discovered years later.

Niroula along with several other men were convicted for the murder and sentenced to life, but were granted new trials because of the behavior of the judge in the original trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.