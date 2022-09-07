Scholz: Germany well-placed on energy to get through winter

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the country is well-placed to get through this winter with enough energy thanks to his efforts to shore up supplies. He is dismissing criticism from the country’s opposition. Center-right opposition leader Friedrich Merz charged Wednesday that Scholz’s three-party coalition lacks any “strategic thinking” and assailed a decision this week to stick in principle to a long-held plan to shut down Germany’s last three nuclear power plants at the end of this year. An unusually combative Scholz responded that his coalition has worked since it took office in December to prepare for problems that ministers from Merz’s party in the previous government failed to anticipate.

