Fairview Fire impacted by Tropical Storm Kay affecting fire crew’s efforts

Cal Fire Spokesperson, Jay Smiths tell us the Fairview Fire is historic because it's one of the only fires that has been directly impacted by a tropical storm.

"They can't remember a time where we've had a fire like this. It's getting influenced by a tropical storm, so it's quite rare in this area. I think this might be the first or second time that has actually happened in California," says Smith.

Weather conditions are changing by the hour in Hemet impacting fire crew's efforts.

There's a National Weather Service Incident Meteorologist who's tracking weather in real time, and then forwarding those updates to the firefighters who can then take appropriate action.

Meteorologist Matt Mehle is providing real time updates on Tropical Storm Kay using satellite and radar wind sensors.

"We're gonna see gusts potentially up to about 60 miles an hour today, obviously, that will impact the fire line. Then we're also tracking the tropical moisture associated with Kay, that's gonna bring scattered showers and thunderstorms," says Mehle.

Firefighter Kevin Reyes with the Holtville Fire Department describes the gusty winds he experienced Thursday night.

"In literally less than 20 minutes, 15 minutes, it shifts directions towards South. Once it shifts directions it starts hitting more brush," says Reyes.

Smith says although the rain helps douse the flames, it can also bring more hazards.

"Depending on how much rain actually hits in the burn scar areas, there can be several effects. One it loosens up soil and debris, or even possible mudslides if it got enough rain," says Smith.

The rain also causes challenges with some of the heavy machinery used in the fire fighting efforts, especially in the rougher terrain and burn scar areas.