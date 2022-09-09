N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding

N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding.

We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California.

A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California.

