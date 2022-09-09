Pedestrian hit and killed in car crash in Palm Springs

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police Department responded to the area of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos. Once on scene, the officers determined the pedestrian had died of injuries sustained in the collision.

Officials say a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The vehicle's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol are contributing factors.

If you witnessed this collision, we ask that you contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

At of 8:45 p.m., PSPD shut down East Ramon Road at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to the crash.

News Channel 3 has reached out to officials for updates on the road closure.

Police at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Friday night

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this crash