Aer Lingus cancels Dublin-origin flights, cites IT outage

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus says a major IT outage Saturday has forced it to cancel all Dublin-originating flights to European and United Kingdom destinations. It says the problem at a network provider had rendered unavailable check-in, boarding and the company’s website. A company spokesperson said the network provider has identified the cause and Aer Lingus is not treating the incident as a cyberattack at this time. Aer Lingus said in a statement on its homepage that the network provider was unable to give an estimate on when connectivity would be restored.

