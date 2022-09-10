Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus

Police arrested a student at Banning High School who was accused of setting off fireworks on campus.

Police say the incident happened after 1 p.m. on August 30th.

The Fireworks were set off inside an occupied building and damaged school property.

Banning Police Department says the incident was captured on security cameras at the school.

As officers tried to arrest the student, he allegedly tried to assault them.

The student was booked at juvenile hall for violations of Arson, Resisting a peace officer, and criminal threats.

No one was hurt.

The following photos were shared by the Banning Police Department showing the damages and fireworks.