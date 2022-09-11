Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains have landed in southern Sindh province. That’s one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. The country’s Civil Aviation Authority says Saturday that each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and the U.S. operation that began Thursday will continue until Sept. 16. Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year — in mid-June. Multiple officials and experts have blamed the rains and resulting floodwaters on climate change.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.