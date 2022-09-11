Officer hit during a morning chase in Indio

An officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle during a foot chase near downtown Indio.

At approximately 9:34 a.m., a call regarding suspicious activity on the 82-100 block of HWY 111 was reported in reference to individuals loitering in front of the business and the parking lot. An officer arrived and made contact with the individuals.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a suspect, had several drug-related warrants for his arrest. As the officer attempted to make an arrest, the suspect fled leading to a foot pursuit through the parking lot of the shopping center. When the foot chase reached the intersection of Monroe Street and Hwy 111, the officer was struck by a vehicle and the suspect continued to flee.

The officer was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and is currently in stable condition with injuries. A suspect was later arrested at approximately 9:49 a.m, on the 81-900 block of Hwy 111, without incident by another officer for resisting arrest and active warrants and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic accident was not injured and is cooperative with the ongoing investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic accident and Indio Police is investigating the arrest for the active warrants. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact Indio Police at (760) 391- 4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).