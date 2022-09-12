Firefighters extinguish attic fire in La Quinta home

Fire damaged the attic of a home in La Quinta Monday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded around 11:10 a.m. to the blaze in a single-story home in the 54500 block of Alysheba Drive, arriving to find smoke showing in the entryway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As fire crews worked on the attic fire, more resources were requested to the scene, according to fire department officials. Jody Hagemann with the fire department told City News Service 12 engines responded.

The fire was contained within about 50 minutes. Fire resources remained on the scene Monday afternoon conducting mop-up work.

The cause of the fire was unknown.