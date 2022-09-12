Philippines extending state of calamity for virus pandemic

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is extending a state of calamity declared by his predecessor more than two years ago to deal with continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The president’s press secretary also says a previously announced plan to lift the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors will take effect immediately throughout the country, except in crowded areas where people cannot observe social distancing. Officials say they will assess whether indoor mask requirements can be lifted toward the end of the year in areas where an increased number of people receive coronavirus booster shots.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.