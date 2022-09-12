Scattered showers linger

Remnants of Hurricane Kay linger over the region today, keeping a threat of thunderstorms and flooding in the forecast. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

As of 8 a.m. light showers popped up across portions of the Valley including Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio and Mecca.

Tropical moisture will remain in the region through tomorrow before we see any significant drying trend.

By Wednesday, we should see some drier conditions as highs start to warm up toward the weekend.