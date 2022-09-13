PSUSD hosting COVID/Flu vaccine clinic at Desert Hot Springs High School Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Palm Springs Unified School District is hosting a vaccine clinic with COVID-19 and Flu shots.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Desert Hot Springs High School from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can get the new booster as well as their first and second vaccines and flu shots.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free. The clinic is open to everyone with no appointment needed.