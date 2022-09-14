Drying out with cooler-than-normal temperatures

A sun-filled day across the desert with drier air moving into position. Mostly clear skies will be prevalent tonight, with temperatures cooling into the mid-80s by 9:00 p.m.

Looking for something cool to do this evening? Head outside just after 8:00 p.m. and try to spot the International Space Station! It will move across our sky from the southwest to the northeast, being able to be spotted for approximately six minutes.

The remainder of the week will be a fantastic break from the summer heat we've been enduring for months. The average high for this week drops from 104° to 102°, but the next several afternoons will hover in the 90s. This is a quick taste of fall, though the official stay to the new season is still eight days away.

