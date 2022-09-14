WikiLeaks founder’s family brings campaign to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — This week the objective was to insert mention of Julian Assange into a meeting between Mexico’s president and the United States’ top diplomat. Next week, it will be to have Australia’s prime minister bring it up with the U.S. president at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The efforts are part of the campaign by John Shipton, father of the WikiLeaks founder, to find allies and convince the U.S. to drop espionage charges against Assange, who remains in a British prison awaiting extradition to the U.S. The journey by the septuagenarian Australian architect together with another son, Gabriel, brought them this week to Mexico, where Assange has been offered asylum.

