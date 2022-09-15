‘Bike Palm Springs’ vandalized Wednesday night

The owners of 'Bike Palm Springs' are picking up the pieces after a suspect shattered a window at their shop off of East Tahquitz Cayon Way.

Owner Antonio Torres tells me the three thousand dollar repair wasn't an expense he had in mind.

The storefront of 'Bike Palm Springs' was damaged Wednesday night at around 11:30 p.m. prompting a quick response from the Palm Springs Police Department.

Officials with the department tell me they've warned businesses about vandalism and commercial burglaries in the area. Starting this week they'll have more officers patrolling Downtown Palm Springs.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza with the Palm Springs Police Department says, "We do have some bike officers that we've assigned this week that are working late day shift hours. They'll be working Wednesday through Friday."

'Bike Palm Springs' co-owner, Antonio Torres says, "Even with cameras, I think unfortunately, people are getting pretty brave. And you know, there's more of that vandalism, and break ins or theft around town more than we've seen in the past years."

Palm Springs Police have been warning businesses owners that vandalism and burglaries have been happening in the area, just last week the modernism museum was vandalized.

PSPD is sharing certain tips like adding film to windows in order to make break-ins more difficult.