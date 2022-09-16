12 die under collapsed structures amid heavy rains in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Heavy rains have caused structures to collapse in northern India, killing at least 12 people. The downpour is also causing power outages, traffic and flooding of homes. Schools are closed for the day in Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow, where the meteorological office recorded 1.4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The state’s deputy chief minister said a wall collapsed on a slum dwelling early Friday in the state capital where laborers were sleeping, killing nine and hospitalizing three. Three more people were killed in a house collapse in another town about 25 miles away. The monsoon season, which ends in October, leaves hundreds of people dead and tens of thousands homeless every year.

