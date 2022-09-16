Skip to Content
Week 5 of high school football features start of DVL season, majority of DEL teams on the road

Week 5 of the high school football season is here with another full schedule of games.

FRIDAY 9/16

DVL starts league season

  • Coachella Valley 52 at Desert Hot Springs 0
  • Indio 47 at Desert Mirage 0
  • Banning 0 at Yucca Valley 60
  • Cathedral City 12 at Twentynine Palms 15

Non-league games

  • Diamond Ranch 0 at Shadow Hills 7
  • Palm Springs 35 at Redlands 7
  • Palm Desert 52 at Tustin 27
  • Rancho Mirage 37 at Chaffey 34
  • La Quinta 28 at Murrieta Mesa 52
  • Xavier Prep 48 at Rancho Christian 40

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

