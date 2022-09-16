Week 5 of high school football features start of DVL season, majority of DEL teams on the road

Week 5 of the high school football season is here with another full schedule of games.

Week 5 prep pigskin. DVL season starts (CV gonna cruise to another chip🧁🏆). DEL hits the road. Friday night fun. We got you covered on the Q. @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @williamswes @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/zEPXGFMtlZ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 14, 2022

FRIDAY 9/16

DVL starts league season

Coachella Valley 52 at Desert Hot Springs 0

at Desert Hot Springs 0 Indio 47 at Desert Mirage 0

at Desert Mirage 0 Banning 0 at Yucca Valley 60

Cathedral City 12 at Twentynine Palms 15

Non-league games

Diamond Ranch 0 at Shadow Hills 7

Palm Springs 35 at Redlands 7

at Redlands 7 Palm Desert 52 at Tustin 27

at Tustin 27 Rancho Mirage 37 at Chaffey 34

at Chaffey 34 La Quinta 28 at Murrieta Mesa 52

Xavier Prep 48 at Rancho Christian 40

Rancho Mirage game winning field goal. First W of year for Rattlers. pic.twitter.com/lzMvizkFvV — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 17, 2022

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!