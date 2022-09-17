Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan is pounding the region with strong winds and heavy rain. Thousands of people are evacuating and the storm is causing blackouts and paralyzing ground and air transportation Sunday. Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was near the southern island of Yakushima, packing maximum surface winds of 101 miles per hour. The storm is slowly headed to the country’s main southern island of Kyushu and could make landfall there later Sunday. Nanmadol is forecast to turn east and reach Tokyo on Tuesday. Local authorities so far reported no major damage or injuries.

