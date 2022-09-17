Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning

Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today.

At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes.

Officers allegedly found two men opening boxes in a transient encampment near the tracks.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

According to authorities, approximately 40 packages were recovered and returned to the UPS cargo container they were stolen from.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is encouraged to call the Banning Police Department at 951-922-3170.

City News Service, Inc.