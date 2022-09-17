Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and comrades-in-arms have bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Thirty-four-year-old Olga Simonova was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in Kyiv on Friday. She joined the fight in the Donbas on the Ukrainian side, first as a volunteer fighter, then a paramedic and ultimately as an enlisted member of the Armed Forces. In 2017 she received Ukrainian citizenship. Friends said she died on Sept. 13, after her vehicle hit a land mine.

