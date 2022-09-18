Cooler temperatures to kick off the week, but we’re warming up by the weekend!

Here are some things to know as we kick off a new week! We're going to continue seeing below average temperatures for this time of year! We're just 4 days away from Fall, but gear up for some triple digit heat come this weekend!

Enjoy these comfortable temperatures while you can! Daily highs for the next three days will be in the mid 90s.

These cool temperatures are the result of a trough of low pressure coming into the valley from the West. We will continue to see cooler temperatures through the first half of the week. This low pressure is also bringing winds into valley areas.

Winds will primarily pick up in the afternoon and early evening hours. You can see the Eastern Coachella Valley is expecting to see winds at about 20 mph by Monday night.