Man arrested for DUI after a major accident in La Quinta

On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta.

When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision damage.

The four occupants of the Nissan Rogue had significant injuries and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Dodge Durango refused medical treatment.

Deputy Shields of the La Quinta Traffic Team arrived and took over the investigation. The preliminary investigation found both vehicles were traveling westbound on Avenue 48 near Dune Palms Dr.

The driver of the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear end of the Nissan, causing the Nissan to lose control and roll over.

Deputy Shields found the driver of the Dodge was driving under the influence when the collision occurred. He was arrested for felony driving under the influence and booked into John Benoit Detention Center.

This collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy J. Shields of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station’s La Quinta Traffic Team at (760) 863–8990 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

