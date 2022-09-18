Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction has been overturned by an appeals court that determined the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger. In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue in court that Jamison was not the gunman. The Detroit Free Press reports that prosecutors have not yet decided to appeal with the state’s supreme court, try the case again or drop the charges.

