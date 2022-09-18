Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Post Malone has apologized to his St. Louis fans for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set Saturday night. In the middle of a song, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into. Malone apologized Sunday in a video message posted to Twitter. He said: “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you.” There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

By The Associated Press

