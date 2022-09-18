Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to be buried at Arlington

The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes nearly four years after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Roman W. Sadlowski had been accounted for following advanced DNA and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Joe Makarski Jr., who is Sadlowski’s nephew, says about 15 family members are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Sadlowski was one of 429 Oklahoma crew members killed during the attack.

