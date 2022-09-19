Environment groups attack EU’s green label for gas, nuclear

BRUSSELS (AP) — Several environmental groups have launched legal challenges to the European Union’s decision to label investments in gas and nuclear power as green. European Union lawmakers in July voted to include natural gas and nuclear in the so-called taxonomy system, backing a proposal from the European Commission that has been drawing fierce criticism and accusations of greenwashing. The European Commission has up to 22 weeks to reply to requests for an internal review, and the groups said they will bring the case to the Court of Justice of the EU if the bloc’s executive arm refuses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.