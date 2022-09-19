Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races

Palm Springs Air Museum officials are speaking out after witnessing a plane crash during an air race in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

Aaron Hogue, 61, was killed during the air race. Investigators are looking into the cause of that deadly plane crash.

“It just literally flew into the ground,” said Fred Bell, managing director of the Air Museum.

Bell and his team attended the five-day event to showcase aircraft from the Palm Springs Air Museum. On the last day, something went horribly wrong during one of the races.

“The crash occurred on the far end of the course, away from the spectators and where the pits were, so it really was very difficult to discern the crash,” Bell said.

Images show flames coming from the wreckage followed by plumes of smoke.

“I did afterwards, was able to see the live feed from the race because the races were on live feed and he was leading and there was another jet near him. But it didn’t appear that they collided,” Bell said.

The Reno Air Racing Association tweeted after the crash, sending condolences to the pilot’s family and friends.

The National Transportation Safety Board earlier said it had launched an investigation into the crash, which involved an Aero Vodochody L-29 aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, according to the racing association.

“Those aircraft are going 400-500 mph there could have been a mechanical failure or it could’ve been what we call g-lock where he was pulling so many gs that he blacked out,” Bell said.

Now, those in the aviation world are mourning this tragedy while they wait for answers.

“The most important thing that we need to do now is to find out why this happened and learn from it so that it never happens again," Bell said.

In 2011, 11 people were killed and more than 60 others injured when a plane veered out of control and slammed into spectators. The incident threatened to bring an end to the National Championship Air Races. Organizers said they had made numerous safety improvements recommended by the NTSB and resumed the races the following year.

The Reno races have been taking place for more than 50 years, according to the National Championship Air Races website, and feature “seven racing classes, a large display of static aircraft with military and civil flight demonstrations.”