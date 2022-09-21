Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Authorities in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank announced that a truce has been reached to end violent clashes between militants and Palestinian security forces. The violence highlights deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. Wednesday’s deal to end the violence may ease tensions in the area for the moment. The clashes erupted after an arrest raid by Palestinian security against local militants. Militants and security officers exchanged fire as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead. Police said the body of a Palestinian man suspected of killing an 84-year-old Israeli woman was found hanged in central Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

By SAM McNEIL and TIA GOLDENBERG Associated Press

