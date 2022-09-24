Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts

Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man from Thousand Palms.

The suspect was arrested without incident on Friday on Indio Boulevard. The stolen purse was found with the man, according to authorities.

Authorities say the suspect has also been linked to purse thefts in the cities of La Quinta, Palm Desert, and the area of Bermuda Dunes.

Property related to those thefts was also found in the suspect's possessions, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is encouraged to contact Deputy Ortiz or Deputy Martinez at (760) 863-8990.

City News Service, Inc.