Renewed militia clashes rock western Libya; 5 killed

CAIRO (AP) — Local officials in Libya say that a new round of infighting between rogue militias in the country’s west has killed at least five people, including a 10-year-old girl. It’s the latest bout of violence to rock the North African nation, mired in decadelong chaos. The fighting broke out on Sunday between rival militias in the western town of Zawiya, where armed groups — like in many other towns and cities in oil-rich Libya — are competing for influence. Health authorities said that along with the five who were killed, at least 13 other civilians were wounded in the fighting, which continued into Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.