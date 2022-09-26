Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. The Kentucky Parole Board voted 7-0 on Monday to deny parole to 39-year-old Michael Carneal, and ordered him to serve out his full life sentence. Carneal told board members last week that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior.

