Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums

TOKYO (AP) — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. The nation known for Nintendo games and tech gadgetry galore also loves traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures. Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests. He’s also started with changes within the government agency like diverse hiring. Kono knows it will be challenging to wrest Japan out of its analog doldrums. But he noted the endeavor doesn’t have to be complicated; people will naturally choose what’s convenient.

