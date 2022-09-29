La Quinta woman on standby with The Red Cross to help Florida hurricane victims

You may be wondering how you can help recovery efforts in Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

Sarah Brouse, Red Cross Disaster Responder

For La Quinta resident Sarah Brouse, volunteering with the American Red Cross is her calling. She is on standby and prepared to fly across the country to help residents impacted by the storm.

She's worked at Stuft Pizza in La Quinta for several years now, and for the past four years she's also volunteered with the American Red Cross.

American Red Cross, Wisconsin

“I’m a Red Cross Disaster Responder," said Sarah Brouse. She added, "they just tell you you have 24 hours to fly out, you know pack your things, and you’re gone.”

As soon as it's safe, Sarah will be among the hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country mobilized to Florida.

The storm has already caused catastrophic flooding in the state, and when it passes, local officials have said it will take some time to cleanup and begin repairs.

Along with the American Red Cross, there are organizations like Volunteer Florida and Global Giving that are helping hurricane victims.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Good360 are other organizations that offer help.

