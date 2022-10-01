A man suffers major injuries after falling from a rock face in Cathedral City
Cathedral City Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious male who had fallen off a rock face in the cove.
Upon arrival, CCFD found a male who was witnessed to have fallen approximately 30-40 feet and was semiconscious with major injuries.
Cathedral City Fire crews treated him on the hillside while the truck crew set up a rescue rope lowering system to bring him down the hill.
The man was transported to Desert Hospital with a critical trauma.
