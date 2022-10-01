A teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom is arrested

Sheriff's deputies arrested a teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom.

On Sept. 30, 2022, just before 3 p.m. deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a location off of Center Street in Thermal, regarding reports of an intoxicated teacher at a local school campus.

A student inside a classroom called their parent to say they believed their teacher was intoxicated and students in the class were frightened by the teacher’s behavior.

School officials, along with campus security, contacted the teacher and removed him from the classroom while they waited for law enforcement to arrive.

The investigation revealed, the teacher at the school, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and believed to have consumed it while instructing students. The man was arrested at 2:54 p.m. and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and child endangerment.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Telles of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760–863–8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760–341–7867.



