The new Acrisure Arena holds its first job fair

The first job fair for the new Acrisure Arena will begin Monday, on October 3 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage Library.

Recruiters are looking for people to start work this November, as the arena prepares for its highly anticipated December opening. They are hiring for nearly 1,000 part-time positions.

The Acrisure Arena will be hosting a series of in-person job fairs happening October 3 – 27 across the Coachella Valley.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for job positions ahead of attending the events on the Acrisure Arena website. Many positions are currently being offered to start at $20 per hour with roles including ushers, ticket agents, food service and catering staff, security, housekeeping, parking attendants, guest services and more.

Acrisure Arena encourages all qualified applicants to apply. New roles are added weekly.

“We’re looking for passionate, hardworking individuals, who thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic organization, to join our growing team,” said John Bolton, senior vice president, OVG and general manager, Acrisure Arena. “This is an exciting opportunity to work in the live events industry and be a part of the Acrisure Arena’s inaugural opening team.”

“OVG Hospitality is excited to open up applications for a variety of positions in food and beverage,” said Chris Morgan, regional vice president of OVG Hospitality. “Knowing the great hospitality that already exists in the Coachella Valley, our team members will add to the action happening at Acrisure Arena.”

The Rancho Mirage Library is located at 71-100 Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.

Other Acrisure Arena job fairs will be held on the following days and locations:

Friday, 10/7 10am - 2pm @ Coachella Library

1500 6th St, Coachella CA 92236

Tuesday, 10/11 10 a.m. - 1 p.m/ @ Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center

11-750 Cholla Dr, STE B, Desert Hot Springs CA 92240

Monday, 10/17 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. @ Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce

72559 Highway 111, Palm Desert CA 92260

Tuesday, 10/18 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. @ Indio Teen Center

81678 Avenue 46, Indio CA 92201

Tuesday, 10/25 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. @ Cathedral City City Hall

68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City CA 92234

Thursday, 10/27 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. @ Palm Springs Convention Center

277 N Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs CA 92262

For more information on Acrisure Arena’s job fairs, please visit www.AcrisureArena.com/Careers