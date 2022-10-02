Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65.

The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then overturned.

The driver who was identified as 23-year-old Jesus Soto and his passenger, a 21-year-old female were both ejected from the vehicle.

Soto was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

The female was transported to Desert Regional but died shortly after.

The female victim has not been identified.

Authorities are still investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

