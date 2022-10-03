Skip to Content
Fundora family, Sebastian and Gabriela, to showcase skill in respective fights Saturday in Southern California

Coachella born and raised fighters Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora have respective fights Saturday, October 8th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Sebastian, 24-years-old and nicknamed the "Towering Inferno" will bring his undefeated record (19-0, 13 KO's) to the ring to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. The main event fight will be live on SHOWTIME, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

"My last fight was a main event as well but I felt like I was on the 'B' side. This time I feel like I'm on the 'A' side, I'm in Southern California in front of all my fans, so I'm excited," said Sebastian Fundora.

"My sister as well, is on the card, so it's going to be a family affair," he said.

Gabriela, 20-years-old and fighting in the flyweight division is undefeated as well but younger in her career with only 8 fights under her belt. She will be on the undercard Saturday with the hopes of adding another win to her resume, which she hopes of one day will result in a world title.

"I want to become a world champion so that's the goal and what we're in boxing for," said Gabriela Fundora.

"I want to be, not only a world champion, but the face of women boxing as well. I want females to look up to me and I want to be one of the greatest female leaders," she said.

Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora in their hometown of Coachella.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage of the fights.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur

