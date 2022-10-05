College fair hosted at Agua Caliente Resort

A college fair is being hosted September 6. from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Agua Caliente Resort. My College Fair is hosting the event for its eighth consecutive year for Coachella Valley students who are interested in pursuing a higher education. This is the second time the fair is being hosted in person since being held virtually for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

My College Fair was created and is co-chaired by Dr. Julio Omier, the assistant principal of Rancho Mirage High, and Kate Anderson, the Director of Public Relations at Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. One Future Coachella also had a part in the creation of My College Fair.

According to My College Fair, there are over 5,000 high school seniors in the Coachella Valley and 60 percent of them continue on to getting a higher education.

The co-chairs of My College Fair say that the goal of the fair is to expand access to higher education and career information to Coachella Valley students and their families so they can return to the valley as working professionals.

On their website, My College Fair provides a resource guide which explains everything from what college is to how students can get their college applications ready. The guide is available in both English and Spanish.

