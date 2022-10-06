Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs

A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday.

According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to Palm Springs Police, the driver lost control of his vehicle and drove onto the walkway in front of the location, striking the pedestrian. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor confirms police. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.