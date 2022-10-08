Dangerous Dust: How your lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down

Thursday’s massive haboob wind storm swept into the Coachella Valley from the east with little notice. It left a trail of dust and wind damage behind and fouled the air for more than a day. The damage to your good health from this event and this year's numerous spring and summer wind storms can continue even after the winds calm down.

Thursday's haboob seen from 37,000 feet as it moved west over the Salton Sea from Imperial County into the Coachella Valley. Courtesy: Rodney Pentoney

But when it comes to fighting the effects of sand and dust on your respiratory and cardiovascular systems, a Regional Street Sweeping Program throughout the Coachella Valley has been the go-to for local governments, and it's producing results. The sweeping program has reduced sand and dust in the air, a form of PM10 which is our area’s primary local source of air pollution.

Tiny particles of PM10 are smaller than 10 microns and can get trapped in your lungs. They're smaller than a fraction of a human hair's width and can cause asthma and numerous other life-threatening respiratory and cardiovascular health diseases.

Image Courtesy: Coachella Valley Association of Governments

Coachella Valley Association of Government studies have shown a gradual decline of PM10 in the air following the first year the sweeping program was started in 1993.

The street sweeping program costs our areas roughly a million dollars a year and is paid for by local cities, Riverside County, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District grants.

Air monitors in Indio and Palm Springs show the regional sweeping program, among other control measures, is working to cut PM10 levels and meet state air quality goals. Federal clean-air standards, however, remain elusive.

Street sweeper clearing sand and dust containing PM10 particles from Jefferson Street in Indio following a recent wind storm event.

Local experts say the Regional Steet Sweeping Program is money well-spent. “Yes, Absolutely,” said Coachella Valley Association of Governments consultant Dr. Emily Nelson, “because we’re not sweeping up Dixie cups. It’s not urban trash we’re picking up. It is those big particles that hit the ground and they do get ground up.”

“Dust does have an impact on your health,” said Manuel Perez, a Riverside County Supervisor and Air Quality Management District governing board member. Perez added, “It is particulate matter that will impact your lungs.” Asthma or other respiratory diseases.”

More regional traffic arteries are set to be added to the already extensive network of high-traffic roadways around the Coachella Valley that are regularly swept clean of sand in an effort to prevent it from being ground up by tires into PM10 dust.

Perez is interested in also expanding the program farther to the east valley, currently not included. That would include the communities in North Shore, Mecca, Thermal, Oasis, Thousand Palms, and the Shadow Hills.

The data is still undefined, however experts including Nelson agree east valley residents suffer more exposure to PM10 due to surrounding farming activities and because they’re downwind of winds carrying dust particles.

There’s more to this story. Thursday at 6 p.m., hear the other local roadways set to be added to the sweeping program if a new request is approved by SCAQMD.

News Channel 3’s Jeff Stahl will also show you the numerous health hazards tied to PM10. Jeff Stahl’s I-Team InDepth report airs Thursday at 6 on News Channel 3.