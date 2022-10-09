Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:54 PM

Doobie Brothers tickets on sale for Acrisure Arena performance

The iconic Doobie Brothers, complete with former member Michael McDonald will take the stage at the brand new Acrisure Arena located next to the Classic Club on 1-10 on Thursday, December 15th at 8 p.m. KESQ's Patrick Evans had an opportunity to speak with the band about their upcoming concert, they incredible careers, and their forthcoming album, too.

Tickets are available now at Live Nation, just click and follow to purchase your tickets, starting at $49.50. Tickets went on sale today and are moving quickly! Formed in San Jose in 1970, the Doobie Brothers have been thrilling audiences and churning out hits for more than fifty years, and they are still going strong. Hits like "Minute by Minute", "Taking it to the Streets" and "Black Water" are part of the American music vernacular, and they will soon release a brand new album of fresh hits, too.

Article Topic Follows: News

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content