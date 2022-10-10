Memorial Wall in Hemet to be dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

It's been six years since Officer Lesley Zerebny lost her life in the line of duty while serving on the Palm Springs Police Department.

In an effort to commemorate Zerebny, the 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park in Hemet at 3 p.m. this Friday, October 14.

The memorial was approved by the Board of Directors of Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District.

Before joining the Palm Springs Police Department, Zerebny worked for the San Jacinto-based District. Zerebny is also originally from Hemet.