Drag Me to Giving Brunch supports medical volunteers

Approximately 150 people participated in the Drag Me to Giving Brunch held on Sunday, Oct. 16. Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine (CVVIM) presented the fundraiser event today that took place in Rancho Mirage.

Bella da Ball emceed with a few of her friends. There were Margaritas, a Mexican taco grill brunch with entertainment by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles. The band is proud to have the first transgender female, Natalia Melendez, in the history of mariachi as one of its members.

The hosts were Richard Odell and Andrew Uris. Tickets were sold and there was a silent auction to raise money for medical volunteers.

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine provides free health care to medically underserved Coachella Valley adult residents. Their clinics treat the whole person by addressing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis. They also treat acute conditions, such as, colds, flu, preventive medicine, diet and emotional health.

In addition to direct patient care, CVVIM provides health education and wellness programs, case management and community referrals for patients. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments with the Health Center instead of visiting local hospital emergency rooms to receive care for non-life-threatening conditions.

A visit to the CVVIM will avoid costly out-of-pocket expenses for uninsured patients, while providing them with high-quality, compassionate care.

CVVIM is a member of Volunteers in Medicine, a national nonprofit alliance with more than 90 free clinics across the U.S., whose mission is to provide healthcare services in a compassionate, caring way to our neighbors in need.

The CVVIM Health Center is located in the city of Indio on Avenue 48 west of Jackson St., with SunLine Transit’s Bus Route 80 servicing the clinic with a stop directly in front of the building.

There is also a CVVIM Health Center in Palm Springs conveniently located across from Desert Regional Medical Center at 555 Tachevah Drive, Suite 1W-204. Bus Routes 1 and 4; both have stops on Indian Canyon and Tachevah Drive, just one block from the clinic.

The phone number for both locations is (760) 342-4414.

For more information visit www.cvvim.org.