National Teen Driver Safety Week underway

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week running October 16 through October 22.

In recognition of the event, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the city of La Quinta, encourage teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.

Traffic collisions remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 2,378 teenagers died in car crashes in 2020 – a 14% increase from the prior year. Per mile driven, teen drivers are nearly four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers in all other age groups.

“Parents play a critical role in teen driver safety and in communicating important driving safety information,” Deputy Ju Yoo said. “Teen drivers are still gaining experience behind the wheel and are more likely to take risks and pick up bad habits. It is important for parents and caregivers to play an active role in talking to their teens about risky driving behaviors that can lead to deadly and tragic consequences.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the city of La Quinta, offer the following tips to parents and guardians for starting conversations about safe driving with teens:

Provisional Driver’s License: Learn about California’s provisional licensing law, which places restrictions on passengers and driving at night during the first year they have a license.

Learn about California’s provisional licensing law, which places restrictions on passengers and driving at night during the first year they have a license. Lead by example: Have driving sessions with your teen. Tell, but also show your teen how to drive safely.

Have driving sessions with your teen. Tell, but also show your teen how to drive safely. Set ground rules: Be firm on rules such as no phone use, being distracted by friends, always following the speed limit, and always buckling up.

Be firm on rules such as no phone use, being distracted by friends, always following the speed limit, and always buckling up. Sober driving: Emphasize the importance of never driving under the influence or riding with someone who has been drinking.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.