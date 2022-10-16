Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather

UPDATE: 5:50 pm. Authorities have announced that all the roadclosures listed below have been re-opened and are now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY: There are still some road closures due to Saturday's heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms.

A down powerline, flooding and even reports of broken trees throughout the Coachella Valley wreaked havoc on some roadways.

North Indian Canyon Drive between E Andreas and E Amado was closed going out to I-10 since yesterday afternoon due to a down power line. Officials with the Palm Springs Police Department say Indian Canyon is now open.

In Mecca, CHP officials say Box Canyon Road and Coachella Canal Road have about 3 - 4 feet of water. There are also some boulders reported in the roadway. There is no estimated time of when the area will reopen.

Also, there is a sig alert near Desert Center. CHP says about 6 inches of water is in the number one eastbound lane at Ford Dry Lake. There is no estimated time on when the sig alert will be lifted.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the road closures.