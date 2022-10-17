Palm Springs mayor discusses the debate over a vacation rental permit moratorium

The Palm Springs City Council could vote on a temporary moratorium on new vacation rental permits.

Mayor Lisa Middleton says if it were to pass it could go into effect immediately and last 45 days.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the mayor on Monday about why the city might possibly forbid new short-term rental permits.

"What we're trying to do here is make sure we keep the balance correct that we have in Palm Springs. This is an incredibly important hospitality option to a number of individuals that visit our community," Middleton said.

You can watch the full in-depth interview at the top of the article.

The Palm Springs City Council will hold its meeting on the vacation rental permit moratorium on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the meeting below:

We'll have the latest updates on the meeting tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.